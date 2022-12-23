Man arrested for pointing gun at father and child in San Mateo found with large weapons cache

SAN MATEO -- A man arrested for pointing a gun at a father and his young child in a San Mateo neighborhood was found in possession of a large cache of weapons and a "tremendous amount of ammunition," according to police.

San Mateo police said officers responded at 3:05 p.m. to the 600 block of 10th Ave. to a report of someone brandishing a firearm. The investigation determined a man identified as Andrew Paul Michael, 27, had retrieved a gun from his home after a brief argument with the victim and his 4-year-old child who had been delivering an invitation to the home of a neighbor.

According to police, the victim told officers that Michael stood in front of their vehicle pointing a gun at them to prevent them from leaving.

Michael eventually went back inside his home before officers arrived. Police set up a perimeter around his home and send out an emergency alert to subscibing residents as officers saturated the residential area.

Guns seized by San Mateo police following an arrest of a man accused of pointing a gun at a father and child. San Mateo Police Department

Crisis negotiators arrived and Michael eventually surrendered without incident. After a judge issued a gun violence restraining order, his home was searched and officers found multiple illicit firearms, including an AK-47 rifle, a short-barreled AR-15, and an AR-15 with a grenade launcher. Multiple handguns were also seized along with ammunition and firearms paraphernalia.

Michael was booked into the San Mateo County Mail Jail on charges of illegally possessing an assault weapon, manufacture of a short-barreled rifle, exhibiting a deadly weapon, false imprisonment, assault with a deadly weapon, and child abuse.