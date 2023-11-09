San Mateo Walgreens retail theft suspect arrested after assaulting store worker

A 24-year-old man was arrested after allegedly stealing items from a Walgreens store in San Mateo and assaulting an employee on Wednesday morning, according to police.

Around 10 a.m. Wednesday, officers were alerted to a report of a robbery at a Walgreens store at 191 East 3rd Avenue, the San Mateo Police Department said in a news release.

Officers learned a man stole items from the store and when he was confronted, he punched an employee before fleeing the scene. The employee was able to provide a description of the suspect and where the suspect was headed after leaving the store.

A few blocks away from the store, police found a man matching the employee's description. When he was contacted, officers allegedly found in his possession the stolen merchandise.

The suspect was identified as San Mateo resident Desiree Baquero. He was arrested and booked into San Mateo County Jail on suspicion of robbery.

Those with relevant information are asked to contact the San Mateo Police Department at (650) 522-7700.