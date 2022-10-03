San Mateo officers find drugs, guns, 5-year-old during traffic stop

SAN MATEO – Police in San Mateo arrested two people on drug and child endangerment charges following a traffic stop late Sunday night.

According to a police statement, an officer pulled over the suspects in the area of Casa de Campo and La Selva Street shortly before midnight. While contacting the suspects, the officer learned one of them was on probation on search terms and was out on bail following a robbery arrest

Police said the occupants, including a 5-year-old, exited the vehicle. During the search, officers said they found a loaded Glock 23 firearm with a high-capacity magazine, along with 113.2 grams of marijuana, 2.37 grams of cocaine and 99.05 grams of methamphetamine.

Items seized by San Mateo Police during a traffic stop on October 2, 2022. Police said two people were arrested on various drug and gun charges, along with child endangerment charges. San Mateo Police Department

The search also yielded more than $2,000 in cash along with a scale, according to police. The above items, along with phones were seized.

Police said Monday that the child was released to grandparents.

Both suspects were booked into jail without incident on drug, gun and child endangerment charges. The suspects' names were not immediately available.