Woman with 3-year-old among 2 arrested in San Mateo Target theft

Two women were arrested for allegedly stealing more than $1,600 in items from a San Mateo Target store over the weekend, one of whom had brought along her 3-year-old to the store, police said.

According to a police statement, officers were called to the store at the Bridgepointe Shopping Center around 9:25 p.m. Saturday after store employees reported two women caught on surveillance cameras concealing items. The women paid for only two items and were detained as they left the store.

Police said one of the suspects, identified as 35-year-old Tammy Boston of San Francisco, had an ID and a debit card belonging to another person.

Boston was booked into the San Mateo County Jail on suspicion of false impersonation, organized retail theft, conspiracy and theft or misappropriation of lost property.

A second suspect, identified as 32-year-old Marquilla Coleman Williams, had her 3-year-old with her during the incident, police said. Family members retrieved the child.

Officers performed a check on Coleman Williams' records and found she was on probation for theft. As part of her probation, officers searched her vehicle and found drug paraphernalia and illegal pepper spray.

Following her arrest, police said Coleman Williams refused lawful commands. She then became "extremely agitated" and harmed herself and attacked a paramedic.

Coleman Williams, who is pregnant, was medically cleared before being booked into the San Mateo County Jail the next day. She is accused of resisting police, battery on a protected person, conspiracy, organized retail theft, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and attempted homicide of an unborn child.

Police said Boston stole $918.40 of merchandise from the Target, while Coleman Williams had stolen $778.57 in goods. The pair had planned to sell the items at a flea market in San Francisco.

According to jail records, Boston and Coleman Williams are scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.