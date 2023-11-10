San Mateo suspect arrested after dog killed, man injured in hit-and-run

SAN MATEO -- A driver was arrested and accused of leaving the scene of a collision where a pedestrian was hurt and the dog he was walking was killed, San Mateo police said Friday.

Armen Grigorian, 31, of San Mateo, was arrested about 3:26 p.m. Friday in connection with a felony hit and run about 8:30 a.m., police said.

The victim, who was walking his daughter's dog, Lola, was found lying in the intersection of 42nd Avenue and Edison Street.

He was taken to a local trauma center and was in stable condition, according to police. The dog died at the scene.

Grigorian and his white Toyota Tacoma truck were later located in San Carlos, police said.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has information relevant to the case is asked to contact the San Mateo Police Department at (650) 522-7700.