Crime

Fight escalates to stabbing at San Mateo community center; 3 suspects arrested

By Carlos Castaneda

/ CBS San Francisco

A fight at a community center in San Mateo led to a stabbing and the arrest of three people over the weekend, authorities said.

San Mateo Police said officers responded Saturday at 10:19 p.m. to a fight at the Martin Luther King Community Center on the 700 block of Monte Diablo Avenue. They arrived to find one victim with a stab wound; the victim was hospitalized with injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.

Investigators determined the stabbing was preceded by a fight at the center that escalated to the stabbing.
San Mateo, CA - On September 30, 2023, at 10:19 p.m., several San Mateo Police officers responded to a report of a fight at Martin Luther King Community Center, located at 725 Monte Diablo Avenue. Officers arrived on scene locating a victim suffering from a stab wound. Immediate medical attention was provided to the victim.

The investigation revealed the incident was the result of a physical fight that escalated, ultimately leading to the stabbing. The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers arrested three suspects in connection with the incident. They were identified as San Mateo residents Jose Guillen Martinez, 19; Oliver Martinez Mendez, 21; and Sergio Pereira, 24.

Guillen Martinez was charged with assault with a deadly weapon, while Martinez Mendez and Pereira were charged with battery. All three suspects were also charged with conspiracy to commit a crime.

Each of the suspects was booked into the San Mateo County Jail in Redwood City.

Police encourage anyone with information about the incident to contact the department at (650) 522-7700. 

First published on October 2, 2023 / 3:21 PM

