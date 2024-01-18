Police release sketch of San Mateo sexual assault suspect

The San Mateo Police Department on Wednesday released a sketch of a man suspected of a sexual assault, in the hopes that someone may recognize him.

On Dec. 26, a female victim reported being assaulted on the Third Avenue overpass around 6:30 p.m., police said. She had been walking over U.S. Highway 101 when she was approached by a man who attempted to talk to her. He then sexually assaulted her and ran west on Third Avenue.

The victim said the suspect is possibly of a mixed race and was wearing a white hooded sweatshirt and dark pants. He is about 25 years old and he spoke to her in English and said his name was "Eric."

Police sketch of a sexual assault suspect. San Mateo Police Department

He stands about 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs between 140 and 150 pounds. He has short, dark, curly hair and dark brown eyes. He is of light complexion with freckles around his nose and under his eyes. He also had a thin, dark mustache.

Though officers searched the area, no suspect was located.

Anyone who recognizes the man in the sketch provided by police or who may have information helpful to this case is encouraged to contact Officer Peek at (650) 522-7700 or by email at apeek@cityofsanmateo.org.