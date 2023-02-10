Arrest made in San Mateo robbery, shooting of cannabis dispensary worker

SAN MATEO – Authorities in San Mateo have arrested a man in connection with the robbery and shooting of a man driving home from his job at a cannabis dispensary late last year.

Police said on the afternoon of October 3, the victim left work at an Oakland dispensary. On his way home, he noticed two men in a Volkswagen following him on the San Mateo Bridge.

The victim pulled off the freeway and backed his vehicle into a parking spot near the 700 block of Fathom Drive.

The suspects then pulled up next to the victim's minivan. As the victim attempted to drive away, police said one of the suspects broke the passenger window and took a bag from the vehicle, while the other suspect fired two shots at the rear of the van.

Police said the van drove away from the area before the suspects fled the scene. No injuries were reported.

During the investigation, police said they identified the suspected shooter. Detectives learned that he was in custody at the Contra Costa County Jail, but was bailing out.

On Wednesday, San Mateo detectives arrested the suspect as he was released from the Contra Costa County Jail. The suspect, identified as 19-year-old Leimarion Johnson, was booked into the San Mateo County Jail on suspicion of robbery, assault with a firearm, shooting at an inhabited vehicle and conspiracy.

Police said Friday that a search of Johnson's home yielded clothing worn by him during the October 3 shooting.

The case remains under investigation.

According to jail records, Johnson remains in custody at the San Mateo County Jail. It was not immediately known when he would appear in court on the charges.