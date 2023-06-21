3 suspects sought in series of San Mateo retail thefts

SAN MATEO – Authorities are searching for three women suspected of stealing thousands of dollars in merchandise from retail businesses in San Mateo last week.

Around 6 p.m. on Friday, officers with the San Mateo Police Department were called to three separate retail locations in the city. Police said Old Navy, Victoria's Secret and Ulta Beauty were among the businesses targeted.

Additional details about the incidents were not immediately available.

On Wednesday, police released descriptions and images of the suspects, all described as female. The first suspect was seen wearing a yellow/orange hat, black jacket and black sweats, while carrying a striped bag.

Surveillance photo of three women suspected in a series of retail thefts in San Mateo on June 16, 2023 San Mateo Police Department

Meanwhile, the second suspect was seen wearing a black puffy jacket, white shirt and gray jeans. The third suspect was wearing a white and blue face mask, a white button up shirt and black pants, while carrying a purple bag.

Anyone who has information about the suspects is asked to reach Sgt. Phoenix O'Rourke by emailing porourke@cityofsanmateo.org. Tips can also be given anonymously by visiting http://tinyurl.com/SMPDtips or by calling 650-522-7676.