Retail theft suspect arrested after pursuit on Highway 92 in San Mateo

SAN MATEO – An East Bay man was arrested on multiple charges following a retail theft, police pursuit and crash in San Mateo over the weekend.

According to police, around 1:30 p.m. Saturday, officers were called to the Ross store on Concar Drive. Store management told officers that the suspect had stolen about $1,000 in merchandise and threatened staff with pepper spray before leaving.

The suspect left the scene in a vehicle "at a high rate of speed" from the parking lot, police said.

Store employees were able to provide the license plate number of the vehicle. Officers who were en route to the store spotted the suspect vehicle heading onto eastbound Highway 92.

Police said the suspect was driving recklessly and failed to pull over, prompting a short pursuit. The pursuit ended a when the suspect struck a guard rail and the vehicle rolled over.

The suspect, identified as 53-year-old James Bell of Hayward, was ejected from the vehicle. He was taken to the hospital for his injuries and was later transported to the San Mateo County Jail.

No other injuries were reported.

Police said stolen property totaling $1,072.51 was also recovered.

Bell was booked on multiple charges, including robbery, being a convicted felon in possession of pepper spray, evading police, license plate fraud and driving on a suspended license.