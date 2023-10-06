San Mateo police arrest 5 suspects in bus stop stabbing assault

SAN MATEO -- Police in San Mateo arrested five suspects in connection with a stabbing attack on a man waiting at a bus stop on Wednesday night.

About 10:50 p.m., the suspects allegedly surrounded the victim at the bus stop in front of the Wells Fargo Bank at 81 Hillsdale Blvd., San Mateo police said Thursday.

San Mateo police arrested 5 suspects in an attempted stabbing at a bus stop. San Mateo Police Dept

The suspects -- four men and one youth -- allegedly punched the man in the head and tried to stab him.

"The victim was struck in the shoulder with the knife, however, luckily, he was not injured by the knife," police said in a news release. The victim was able to escape and call police.

When officers arrived, they detained the suspects, who are all San Mateo residents.

Police arrested 18-year-old Jose Perez Gomez, 19-year-old Andy Perez Juarez, 19-year-old Joel Recino Perez, 30-year-old Moises Vasquez Alvarado, and a 17 year-old juvenile, all on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and conspiracy to commit a crime.

The adult suspects were booked into San Mateo County Jail and the 17-year-old was booked into Hillcrest Juvenile Hall.