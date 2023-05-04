San Mateo police arrest suspect in April shooting outside bar

SAN MATEO – A 25-year-old Redwood City man was arrested Wednesday in connection with a shooting outside a San Mateo bar last month, police said.

The suspect was among three men who got into a fight with two other men inside a bar on the first block of 37th Avenue, shortly before 1 a.m. on April 14, according to San Mateo police.

After one of the trio punched one of the other men in the face, the fight continued outside and one man retrieved a gun from a car, police said.

The suspect allegedly fired one round toward the sky and then two or three more rounds at the ground. One of the latter rounds grazed a 26-year-old man's ankle, according to police.

The three men left the scene before police arrived, and officers interviewed witnesses and reviewed video surveillance to determine what happened.

Police identified the suspected shooter and he was arrested early Wednesday near his home in Redwood City. He was booked into San Mateo County Jail on suspicion of crimes that include assault with a firearm, negligent discharge of a firearm, criminal threats, exhibiting a firearm and possession of a firearm by a person on probation.