San Mateo police arrest massage parlor owner on suspicion of operating brothel

PIX Now -- Wednesday morning headlines from the KPIX newsroom

PIX Now -- Wednesday morning headlines from the KPIX newsroom

PIX Now -- Wednesday morning headlines from the KPIX newsroom

SAN MATEO – Police in San Mateo have arrested the owner of a massage parlor on suspicion of prostitution and of running a brothel, authorities announced in a Tuesday news release.

After earlier incidents in which undercover officers sought massages and were offered sex for money, police served a search warrant Friday at the business, located in the 100 block of De Anza Boulevard.

Police determined that the owner, 43-year-old Liping Yao, of San Jose, negotiated sexual acts for money and arrested her on suspicion of prostitution and maintaining a brothel.

Police said they also provided human trafficking resources to Yao and an employee at the scene.

Police advised the public to contact the National Human Trafficking Hotline or the San Mateo County Human Trafficking Program if they believe someone may be a victim of human trafficking.