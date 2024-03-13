San Mateo police arrest man suspected of trespassing onto high school, carrying knife

San Mateo police said a 29-year-old man trespassed onto a high school Wednesday morning while carrying a large knife in a backpack.

Officers were called to San Mateo High School around 9:55 a.m. for reports of a man refusing to leave the school. Police said campus security told him to leave as he had no reason for being at the school, but he refused and fought them.

Police said the suspect also resisted against officers, but they eventually detained him.

San Mateo police identified the suspect as 29-year-old Oscar Marroquen-Perez, of San Mateo.

His backpack was searched, and police said they found a large kitchen knife. He was arrested on suspicion of trespassing and possession of a weapon on school grounds, resisting police and giving a false identity to police.

He was booked into the San Mateo County Jail.