San Mateo police arrest man accused of trying to run over officer

SAN MATEO — A suspect accused of trying to run over a San Mateo officer in November was arrested Tuesday, police said.

On Nov. 19, the California Highway Patrol contacted San Mateo police about a car chase entering their city. Police went to the area of El Camino Real and 4th Avenue where the stolen GMC Sierra had stopped.

The driver left the car and was seen by officers trying to go into nearby businesses, police said. Officers contacted the suspect, who soon ran back to the truck.

He then drove away and nearly hit an officer. Police said the officer had to jump out of the way to avoid being hit.

Another chase ensued, and it ended when the suspect drove through a fence and into the San Mateo Creek, near the 700 block of 1st Avenue.

Police waited for more resources to arrive before approaching the truck, but by the time they made their move, the driver was gone.

Despite a search, police were unable to find him.

San Mateo police said they were later able to identify the suspect as 31-year-old Oakdale resident Joshua Carmelich. He was arrested in Modesto on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon on a police officer, evading a police officer with disregard for public safety, and possessing a stolen vehicle.

He was booked into the Stanislaus County Jail.