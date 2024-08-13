Watch CBS News
San Mateo police arrest 3 armed robbery suspects after they flee into neighborhood

By Jose Fabian

/ CBS San Francisco

San Mateo police arrested three people in connection to an armed robbery that happened in the parking lot of Marina Plaza Tuesday night. 

The armed robbery happened near the intersection of East Hillsdale Boulevard and South Norfolk. Police said the suspects then fled south on Norfolk Street and into the Las Prados neighborhood. 

Because the suspects ran into a residential area and were suspected of having a gun, the Las Prados neighborhood was given a shelter-in-place order. 

The suspects were eventually arrested and a gun was recovered. 

The shelter-in-place order was lifted, as well, and roads were reopened. 

