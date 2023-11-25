San Mateo police arrest 25-year-old sex offender who ran from officers

A 25-year-old registered sex offender was arrested Friday by officers responding to a report that a man attempted to open the side gate of a San Mateo home about 1 a.m., police said.

Angel Figueroa Moscoso emerged from the side gate of the home in the 3900 block of Casanova Drive and fled upon making eye contact with the officers, police said.

He was apprehended in the 3900 block of Martin Drive. Two officers suffered minor injuries while arresting him.

Officers found that Moscoso had gained entry to the Casanova Drive home through a side garage door. He was discovered in the kitchen by a caretaker and was fleeing when he was confronted by officers, police said.

Moscoso was discovered to be on supervised county probation and was wearing an ankle monitor.

He was accused of first-degree burglary, probation violation, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.