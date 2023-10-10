San Mateo police arrest 12-year-old in stabbing attack at Central Park

SAN MATEO — San Mateo police said officers arrested a 12-year-old on Monday on suspicion of attempted murder.

A 911 call was made Monday evening reporting that someone was stabbed near Central Park on 50 East 5th Avenue. Officers arrived and found a juvenile victim with a single stab wound on his left side.

Police said the victim knew his attacker, and they were able to search for him after having learned he left on a bicycle.

Officers later found him around 8:20 p.m. walking on the 800 block of North Humboldt Street. He was arrested and booked into the Hillcrest Juvenile Hall.

Police are still investigating the incident and ask anyone with information or security footage to contact them at 650-522-7700.