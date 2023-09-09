San Mateo man arrested in connection with arson fires

SAN MATEO - A 32-year-old man was arrested for allegedly setting six fires around Belmont and San Mateo early Friday morning.

Nicholas Elward, a 32-year-old San Mateo resident, was arrested in connection with the series of arson fires that were discovered after a Belmont police officer on patrol in the area of El Camino Real and Ralston Avenue smelled smoke in the air around 3:40 a.m., according to Belmont police.

The officer found the smoke was coming from a nearby abandoned gas station at El Camino Real and Hill Street. Fire crews responded and extinguished the fire, which investigators quickly determined was intentionally set. Officers then searched the area for a male suspect seen walking west on Ralston Avenue, police said.

During their search, authorities found a grass fire on the north side of Ralston Avenue at Christian Drive and another fire in the center median of state Highway 92 west of Ralston Avenue.

More officers responded to the area and one saw someone set two additional fires on the hillside of westbound Highway 92 at northbound Interstate Highway 280, and another fire was found in the center median of Highway 280, according to police.

Police then contacted a man later identified as Elward, who had items linking him to the fires. He was arrested and taken to Belmont police headquarters, where he became combative and had to be put in restraints, police said. He was eventually booked into San Mateo County Jail on suspicion of arson, malicious mischief and resisting arrest.