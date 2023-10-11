San Mateo man arrested for allegedly stabbing coworker

SAN MATEO – A 60-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of stabbing a coworker in San Mateo on Tuesday afternoon, according to police.

Robert Ridenour was arrested following the stabbing reported at about 3:15 p.m. Tuesday in the area of 36th Avenue and Hacienda Street, San Mateo police said.

Officers arrived and found the victim with stab wounds on his leg and arm. He was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

Police said Ridenour, a San Mateo resident, remained at the scene and was taken into custody. Investigators learned that he got into an argument with the victim, then grabbed a knife and allegedly stabbed him. Many other coworkers witnessed the attack and separated the two before calling the police.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call San Mateo police at (650) 522-7700.