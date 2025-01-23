San Mateo man arrested after argument leads to alleged stabbing

Police in San Mateo on Wednesday arrested a resident suspected of stabbing another person after an altercation, according to authorities.

According to a release issued by the San Mateo Police Department Thursday morning, shortly after 11 a.m. Wednesday, an officer patrolling the area of Poplar Avenue and South Amphlett Boulevard regarding complaints about parking from community members heard a loud argument and saw two males standing on the sidewalk.

The officer parked his patrol car and walked over to investigate the disturbance. The verbal argument quickly escalated with one of the subjects stabbing the victim with a knife. The officer called for back-up and instructed the suspect to drop the knife. The man, later later identified 26-year-old San Mateo resident Cristian Gomez, was safely detained and put in handcuffs.

Medical aid was provided to the victim, who was transported to an area hospital for treatment with non-life-threatening injuries. Investigating officers interviewed witnesses, collected evidence and reviewed security camera footage before arresting Gomez for assault with a deadly weapon. Gomez was booked into the San Mateo County Jail.

Anyone with information or surveillance video related to the incident is asked to contact the San Mateo Police Department at (650) 522-7700.