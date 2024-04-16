Man chased down in attempted armed robbery near San Mateo's Coyote Point, arrest made

SAN MATEO – Police in San Mateo arrested a man following an attempted armed robbery near Coyote Point Park Monday evening.

Around 7:15 p.m., officers were called to the 1600 block of Coyote Point Drive, following reports of the suspect chasing a male victim. The victim told officers that the suspect, who had a pistol in his waistband, approached him while he was walking and demanded his phone.

The victim was able to get away from the suspect and ran towards the park. Police said the suspect tried to chase the victim but could not catch up. He left the scene in a white SUV.

With the help of an eyewitness, officers obtained the vehicle's license plate number. The vehicle was later found parked in front of the Target store at the BridgePointe shopping center.

Police waited for the suspect to return to his vehicle. The suspect, identified as 33-year-old Michael Bruni of Hillsborough, was arrested without incident.

A search of the suspect's vehicle yielded a BB gun that resembled a Glock handgun, along with narcotic paraphernalia, police said.

Bruni was booked into the San Mateo County Jail on suspicion of second-degree robbery, exhibiting a deadly weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia and committing a felony while on bail.

According to jail records, Bruni is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.