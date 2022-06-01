San Mateo kidnapping suspect arrested; faces possible 3rd strike

SAN MATEO -- An ex-con being sought for a March kidnapping at knifepoint at a Belmont park was arrested in San Francisco Wednesday, police said.

On March 10, Belmont police chased a vehicle that failed to yield while heading north on U.S. Highway 101. The chase ended near state Highway 92 and Hillsdale Boulevard and the driver fled the vehicle on foot towards Fiesta Meadows Park. According to San Mateo police, the suspect got into an occupied vehicle, held a knife to the driver's stomach, and forced her to drive him to the San Mateo Medical Center.

Later, a witness told police a person matching the suspect's description asked for a ride before jumping into the creek between Hillsdale Blvd. and 36th Ave., about a block west of the medical center. Officers arrived and saw the suspect in the creek, who submerged himself deeper into the creek once he saw the officers, police said.

Officers tried to reach the suspect with the help of other law enforcement agencies, but despite a large search perimeter established, he was not found. An investigation determined the identity of the suspect as Arnell Clark, a 42-year-old transient who had an outstanding warrant for disabling his ankle monitor and failing to check in with his probation officer, police said.

Arnell Clark San Mateo Police Department

San Mateo police also learned Clark was facing a third strike, which would make him eligible to be sentenced to life in prison.

Early Tuesday morning, San Francisco police officers arrested Clark on the warrant charge and found multiple cell phones and other items in his possession.

Clark faces charges of kidnapping, reckless evading, stolen vehicle, receiving a stolen vehicle, and receiving stolen property. San Mateo police said additional information will be released as it becomes available.