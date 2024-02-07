Watch CBS News
San Mateo Jail inmate who was mistakenly released now back behind bars

CBS/Bay City News Service

An inmate was erroneously released from the Maguire Correctional Facility on Wednesday morning in San Mateo County, but was quickly taken into custody again, the Sheriff's Office said. 

Heriberto Avila, 43, of Menlo Park, was in jail for bench warrants since last October, the Sheriff's Office said. He was released in the morning, but once the error was discovered, deputies moved to take him into custody again.

He was located in Mountain View and is now at the Santa Clara County jail, the San Mateo Sheriff's Office said Wednesday afternoon. 

The Sheriff's Office said it is going to review what happened to determine what went wrong.  

