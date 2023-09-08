Man critically injured in San Mateo hit-and-run; pickup driver arrested

SAN MATEO – A driver of a pickup truck has been arrested following a hit-and-run that critically injured a 41-year-old man in San Mateo Thursday afternoon.

According to San Mateo Police, officers were called to East Hillsdale Boulevard and Curtiss Street around 4:55 p.m. on reports of a pedestrian being struck. When police arrived, they found the victim, who sustained multiple injuries.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Police said Friday that the victim is in critical condition.

Witnesses said the driver fled the scene in a white Toyota Tacoma pickup. Officers were able to get a description of the suspect vehicle and a license plate number.

Moments later, police located the pickup heading northbound on El Camino Real and safely pulled over the truck.

The driver, identified as 47-year-old Zachary Edwards of Rio Vista, was arrested on suspicion of hit-and-run.

According to jail records, Edwards is being held at the San Mateo County jail on $50,000 bail. He is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

"Our thoughts are with the victim and their family," police said Friday. "We are committed to ensuring a thorough investigation and holding those responsible accountable for their actions."

Police said the investigation is ongoing and that they are seeking surveillance footage of the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call San Mateo Police at 650-522-7700.