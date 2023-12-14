Arrest made in hit-and-run that injured 2 pedestrians in San Mateo

SAN MATEO – Police in San Mateo have arrested a man on felony charges after two pedestrians were struck in a hit-and-run collision near the Hillsdale Shopping Center Tuesday night.

According to investigators, the victims were walking in a crosswalk at Edison Street and West Hillsdale Boulevard around 8:55 p.m. when they were struck by the driver of a black Toyota Corolla, who then fled the scene. The victim was able to get a picture of the car, which was shared with officers.

The victims received medical attention at the scene. Police searched the area but were not able to find the suspect's vehicle.

Officers spoke to several witnesses to the hit-and-run. On Wednesday, the Corolla was located in neighboring Belmont and the suspect was found inside.

The suspect, identified as 30-year-old Christian ChavezLainez of Redwood City, was booked into the San Mateo County Jail on suspicion of felony hit-and-run.

Police did not say when he would appear in court.