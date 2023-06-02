Possible stabbing at San Mateo High School; 1 injured

SAN MATEO -- Police officers were at San Mateo High School Friday morning following an altercation involving a knife.

San Mateo Police said a fight between a small group of students happened at about 9:45 a.m. at the campus at 506 N. Delaware St. The school is currently holding summer school classes.

Police said officers arrived quickly and secured the scene for medics to treat the victim, who suffered minor injuries. The victim had been treated by the school wellness staff before medics arrived.

The school was under secure campus operations during the investigation. Police said students were safe and there were no other injuries or threats to the remaining students on campus.

There were no additional details provided about the victim or any suspect information.