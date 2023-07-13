Hazmat spill on Highway 92 in San Mateo leads to shelter-in-place

SAN MATEO – A hazardous materials spill on state Highway 92 led to street closures and a shelter-in-place in San Mateo late Thursday morning.

The California Highway Patrol reported the liquid spill on eastbound Highway 92 just west of U.S. Highway 101 at about 10:45 a.m.

San Mateo police said 19th Avenue is closed in both directions from Grant Street to South Norfolk Street and are asking people in the area to shelter in place.

Authorities on the scene of a hazmat situation along Highway 92 near the Highway 101 interchange in San Mateo on July 13, 2023. CHP Redwood City Office

The CHP reported that the Delaware Street on-ramp to Highway 92 was also closed.

In an update Thursday afternoon, the CHP said it was unknown when the roadway would reopen.