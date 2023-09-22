San Mateo Fire crews rescue horses from trailer hanging over 100 foot drop

SAN MATEO COUNTY -- Fire crews in San Mateo County were able to rescue a pair of horses from a trailer hanging precariously over a 100 foot drop Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

A Facebook post by the Cal Fire San Mateo Santa Cruz unit said that San Mateo County Fire Engine 58 executed the rescue. The incident happened on Pescadero Creek Road Thursday.

The post said the trailer carrying the horses "was stuck hanging over 100 foot drop." The firefighters were able to stabilize trailer until the tow truck arrived. The horses suffered minor injuries during the rescue but were otherwise unharmed.

The post credited Woodside Fire Protection District, Coastside Fire, the Peninsula Humane Society and SPCA, the San Mateo County Large Animal Evacuation Group and San Mateo County Parks personnel for responding to the incident.