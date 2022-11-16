Multi-vehicle crash in Target parking lot in San Mateo injures 3

SAN MATEO -- A crash involving multiple vehicles in a Target parking lot in San Mateo Wednesday sent three people to a trauma center, police said.

The crash happened at around noon at the at the Bridgepointe Shopping Center at 2220 Fashion Island Boulevard. At least three vehicles were involved in the crash at the north end of the Target store parking lot.

The status of the three crash was not immediately known, nor were the circumstances leading to the crash.

Police said the entrance into Bridgepointe Shopping Center was closed while officers cleared the scene. People were urged to avoid the area until later Wednesday evening.