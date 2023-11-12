San Mateo County Sheriff's office searching for suspect in Moss Beach stabbing

The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office is searching for the person who stabbed a man Saturday during a group brawl outside a party in Moss Beach.

Police were called at 10 p.m. to the 500 block of Lancaster Blvd. on a report of a group fighting in the street associated to a large residential party.

Deputies arrived to find an 18-year-old Half Moon Bay man with multiple wounds. The victim was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

The suspect fled the scene before deputies arrived and remains at large.

Police said Sunday they believe the stabbing was an isolated incident.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact Detective Deschler at 650-363-4881 or at rdeschler@smcgov.org. People wishing to remain anonymous can call an anonymous tip line at 800-547-2700.