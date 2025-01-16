San Mateo County power outage affecting tens of thousands of PG&E customers

A power outage in San Mateo County left nearly 40,000 Pacific Gas and Electric customers without electricity Thursday morning, the utility said.

The outage began at 8:26 a.m. and affected the cities of Foster City, San Mateo, and Hillsborough.

A PG&E spokeswoman said the outages totaled 36,500 customers. About 10,000 customers have had their power restored as of 11:50 a.m. and another 22,000 customers had power returned at around noon, said spokeswoman Tamar Sarkissian.

The utility said on its outage map that the estimated time of restoration for the remaining 3,600 customers was 1 p.m.

A preliminary report from PG&E cited an equipment problem for the outage. No other details were available.



