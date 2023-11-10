San Mateo County officials warn of APEC summit related disruptions

SAN MATEO - San Mateo County officials on Friday warned of traffic disruptions and other impacts related to the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit that starts this weekend.

President Joe Biden and other heads of state are expected to descend on the Bay Area for the conference that starts Saturday and runs through Nov. 17 and is prompting the closure of some highway off-ramps and streets in San Francisco.

San Francisco International Airport is located in San Mateo County and county officials said drivers should expect to see short-term closures on highways leading from SFO to the city as motorcades from the heads of state arrive in the region.

"We urge anyone driving or taking public transportation during APEC, especially in the North County, to expect delays and to check 511.org and other sources for real-time information about delays," county Department of Emergency Management director Shruti Dhapodkar said in a statement.

The Federal Aviation Administration is expected to institute a 30-mile no-fly zone around SFO that will prohibit most non-commercial flight activity and people can expect to see increased military and law enforcement activity, county officials said. Businesses at the airports in San Carlos and Half Moon Bay will remain open during the conference.

The San Mateo County Transit District said SamTrans buses on routes 292, 397, 398, FCX and 713 will have detours next week related to the conference. More details on the detours can be found at https://www.samtrans.com/apec-2023.

Caltrain service is not expected to be affected by the conference because its stations are not within enhanced security zones in San Francisco, though riders are warned that protests related to APEC may impact people disembarking at stations in the city.