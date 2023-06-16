Watch CBS News
San Mateo County sheriff plans fireworks buybacks to improve July 4 safety

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

SAN MATEO COUNTY – You've heard of gun buybacks to get firearms off the street. In San Mateo County, the sheriff is trying fireworks buybacks to improve community safety.

The first Fireworks Buy Back Program will take place Sunday, June 25, in an effort to curb illegal fireworks activities, Sheriff Christina Corpus said Friday in a statement.

"Our community members have shared countless stories with me about how illegal fireworks activity on and around July 4th impacts them by threatening their sense of safety and diminishing their quality of life," Corpus said.

The buyback offers up to $75 in cash, no questions asked, to turn in unused or unwanted fireworks. The bounty is based on weight and other factors, the department said.

The goal is to reduce the risk of accidents, injuries, and fires to individuals and property, the sheriff's office said.

Fireworks can be turned in from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at a parking lot at 2500 Middlefield Road, Redwood City.

First published on June 16, 2023 / 5:57 PM

Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

