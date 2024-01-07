San Mateo County deputies arrest shoplifting suspect who was under post-release supervision

The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office said they arrested a man accused of shoplifting on Saturday.

Deputies were called to a Walgreens on 615 Broadway after someone reported a theft in progress.

The caller gave a detailed description to deputies, and they were able to arrest a suspect, the sheriff's office said. The suspect was identified as 30-year-old South San Francisco resident Randell Fields.

According to the sheriff's office, Fields was on Post-release Community Supervision because of his criminal history. Because of his status, the sheriff's office said the theft charge was made into a felony.

He was booked into the Maguire Correctional Facility in Redwood City.