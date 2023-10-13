Peninsula burglary suspect escapes from custody during questioning, re-arrested

REDWOOD CITY – A suspect in a series of San Mateo County burglaries was arrested Thursday but managed to briefly escape from custody while being questioned at the Hall of Justice, according to the county Sheriff's Office.

Detectives arrested 29-year-old Nathan James Hubbard of San Jose at about 5:30 p.m. and took him in for questioning.

While he was in custody, Hubbard was able to free himself from a metal leg restraint and flee the area, sheriff's officials said.

He was found in Menlo Park at about 7:30 p.m. and was booked into the Maguire Correctional Facility, where he is being held without bail on suspicion of burglary, attempted burglary, peeking, grand theft and damaging or tampering with a vehicle, according to court records.