San Mateo County authorities investigate in-custody death in Redwood City

REDWOOD CITY -- Authorities in San Mateo County are investigating the in-custody death of an incarcerated person who was being booked into the Maguire Correctional Facility Saturday, officials said.

According to a press release issued Sunday, at approximately 3:17 p.m. Saturday afternoon, the San Mateo County Sheriff's correctional staff at the Maguire Correctional Facility in Redwood City observed an incarcerated person experiencing a medical emergency in the Intake and Booking area of the jail shortly after being booked into the facility.

Maguire Correctional Facility in Redwood City. San Mateo County Sheriff's Office

Emergency medical staff responded and the person was taken to the Kaiser Permanente Redwood City Medical Center by ambulance. At approximately 6:30 p.m., hospital medical staff pronounced the incarcerated person deceased.

Sheriff's detectives and San Mateo County District Attorney's Office inspectors responded to the incident. The District Attorney's office will lead the investigation and conduct an independent review of the incident. The San Mateo County Coroner's Office will release the identity of the decedent after family has been notified.