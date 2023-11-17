Watch CBS News
Car crashes into home in San Mateo, no injuries reported

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

SAN MATEO -- A car crashed into a home in San Mateo on Friday morning, according to police.

San Mateo police issued an alert at 7:44 a.m. about the crash in the area of Murphy and Ashwood drives.

No injuries were reported in the crash.

In a post on social media, police said the driver crashed into the home after losing control of her vehicle. Photos posted by the department showed the vehicle, a blue SUV, inside the home's kitchen, which sustained extensive damage.

This morning a driver lost control of her vehicle and drove into a house. Thankfully no one was hurt in this collision.

Posted by San Mateo Police Department on Friday, November 17, 2023

Additional details about the collision were not immediately available.         

First published on November 17, 2023 / 4:34 PM PST

