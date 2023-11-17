Car crashes into home in San Mateo, no injuries reported

SAN MATEO -- A car crashed into a home in San Mateo on Friday morning, according to police.

San Mateo police issued an alert at 7:44 a.m. about the crash in the area of Murphy and Ashwood drives.

No injuries were reported in the crash.

In a post on social media, police said the driver crashed into the home after losing control of her vehicle. Photos posted by the department showed the vehicle, a blue SUV, inside the home's kitchen, which sustained extensive damage.

Additional details about the collision were not immediately available.