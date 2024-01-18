Caltrain fatally strikes pedestrian near Hayward Park station in San Mateo

SAN MATEO – A pedestrian was killed after being struck by a Caltrain near a station in San Mateo Thursday morning, officials said.

According to agency spokesperson Dan Lieberman, train no. 505 struck the person near the Hayward Park station at 11:33 a.m. The train had been heading northbound at the time of the incident.

Authorities have not released the pedestrian's name.

Seventy-four passengers were on board the train, Lieberman said. There are no reports of additional injuries.

As of 1 p.m., the agency said emergency personnel remain on the scene and that all tracks have been reopened at maximum authorized speeds.