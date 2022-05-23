Arrest made in fatal stabbing at San Mateo bus stop

SAN MATEO - Police in San Mateo announced an arrest Monday in connection with the fatal stabbing of a man at a bus stop earlier this month.

According to officers, a person waiting for the bus at 11 West Hillsdale Boulevard found the victim unresponsive shortly before 7 a.m. on May 14. The victim, identified as 48-year-old Tedrick Towns, was pronounced dead at the scene.

With the help of witnesses and surveillance video, an initial investigation determined that sometime after 1:40 a.m. Towns was stabbed following an argument with the suspect at the bus stop. Police said the stabbing was not a random attack and that the two knew each other.

Detectives were able to identify the suspect and arrested him two days later in Redwood City. Police said the suspect, identified as 56-year-old Ricardo Bibbs, was a parolee, had an outstanding warrant and failed to register as a sex offender.

According to authorities, Bibbs had been previously convicted of stabbing twice before, in 2020 and in 2013.

Jail records show Bibbs is being held at the San Mateo County Jail without bail. He is scheduled to appear in court on May 31.

While an arrest has been made, police said anyone who may have security video or information related to the case is asked to call Detective Sgt. Paul Pak at 650-522-7660 or email pak@cityofsanmateo.org.