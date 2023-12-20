22-year-old San Mateo man convicted of child porn possession

SAN MATEO – A 22-year-old San Mateo man has been convicted of possession of child pornography, prosecutors said Wednesday.

Charlie Strauli pleaded no contest Tuesday to the felony charge on the condition that he receive a sentence of up to one year in county jail, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney's Office.

Authorities received a tip in March that someone on a mobile messaging platform had uploaded 10 videos showing the sexual assault of girls appearing to be as young as 6 years old. Investigators traced the IP address to Strauli's home and a search warrant revealed he had uploaded various child pornography images and videos, prosecutors said.

Strauli is set to return to court for sentencing on March 18. He remains out of custody on the condition that he not possess any electronic devices or access the internet.

Strauli's defense attorney was not immediately available to comment on the case.