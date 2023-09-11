Watch CBS News
Fight between students at middle school in San Leandro, police responding

SAN LEANDRO – A fight between students has been reported at a middle school in San Leandro on Monday, prompting a response by authorities.

Around 1:30 p.m., police said officers responded to Washington Manor Middle School at 1170 Fargo Avenue.

"There is no threat to students or staff," police said.

Police did not give any additional details about the incident or what led up to the fight.

This is a breaking news update. More details to come.

First published on September 11, 2023 / 2:15 PM

