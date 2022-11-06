No jackpot winner; San Leandro Powerball ticket near miss worth $1,120,390

SAN LEANDRO -- While there is a new millionaire in the San Francisco Bay Area Sunday, they must be still dreaming about what might have been.

A ticket sold at the 76 station located at 15199 Washington Ave. matched the first 5 Powerball numbers -- 28-45-53-56-69 -- in Saturday's $1.657 billion drawing but not the red Powerball 20.

It was one of three tickets sold in California to hit 5 numbers but not the red Powerball 20 and worth $1,120,390. The other two were sold at the Susanville Supermarket in Susanville and the Rite Aid on Manchester Ave. in Encinitas.

The good news for the rest of us is that the jackpot went unclaimed again and will climb to a record $1.9 billion jackpot for Monday.

The new $1.9 billion jackpot is for a winner who is paid through an annuity over 29 years. Winners of lottery jackpots usually prefer a lump sum of cash, which for Monday's drawing would be $929.1 million, the California lottery site said.

The Powerball prize keeps getting more massive because of the inability of anyone to overcome the long odds of 1 in 292.2 million and win the jackpot. To take the top prize, players must match all five white balls and one red Powerball.

Since someone won the prize on Aug. 3, there have been 40 drawings without a winner.

The upcoming draw features the largest jackpot in U.S. history by a significant margin. The second largest jackpot was a Powerball jackpot worth $1.586 billion back in 2016.

"This is truly unprecedented," said Carolyn Becker, California Lottery spokesperson. "While it's easy and fun to get caught up in the excitement for everyone – and we get it – we also want to remind players to be responsible. No one should be spending more than they can afford on Lottery tickets."

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.