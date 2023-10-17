San Leandro police say no signs of shooting after report of incident at Washington Manor Middle School

SAN LEANDRO -- Police in San Leandro confirmed they received a report of a shooting at Washington Manor Middle School late Tuesday morning, but officers found no evidence of a shooting on scene.

Police said they received the report at around 11:41 a.m. Officers arrived on scene and were unable to locate any evidence of a shooting incident or the original caller who had phoned in the report.

Chopper video over the school showed multiple police units that had responded as well as at least two ambulances and one San Leandro Fire unit.

The San Leandro Police Department said officers were still on scene working with school staff and conducting a safety check of the school.

Traffic will likely remain impacted in the area until the safety check is finished, police said.