San Leandro police find dogs safe in owner's stolen SUV

SAN LEANDRO -- San Leandro police were able to reunite a man with his stolen SUV and his two dogs Sunday afternoon.

According to a San Leandro post on social media, officers responded to a report of a vehicle theft outside a local restaurant and met with the victim who told them his two dogs, Olivia and Lucy, were in the back of his SUV.

Stolen dogs recovered by San Leandro police in Oakland.

Police searched the area for over an hour and located the vehicle which was parked in Oakland.

Both dogs were still in the back and were unharmed.

It is not known if police have identified or located a suspect at this time.