San Leandro police arrest driver on suspicion of DUI in deadly hit-and-run

By Jose Fabian

CBS San Francisco

SAN LEANDRO — San Leandro police said a person suspected of driving drunk crashed into and killed a woman early Monday.

The crash happened just after midnight near the 600 block of Lewelling Boulevard. Police said they received a report of a hit-and-run.

When officers arrived, they found a woman seriously injured on the roadway. Police said the woman died at the scene.

According to police, they found the suspected driver and vehicle in the parking lot of a nearby business.

Police said the driver was suspected of driving under the influence and arrested on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter, DUI and felony hit-and-run.

December 18, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

