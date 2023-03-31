San Leandro man arrested in Mill Valley with weapons cache, booby trap device

PIX Now -- Friday morning headlines from the KPIX newsroom

MILL VALLEY -- A 28-year-old San Leandro man was in custody after an early Thursday morning traffic stop in Mill Valley uncovered a cache of weapons and a booby trap device inside his vehicle.

Mill Valley police have not revealed why Zhanjian Zhang had the deadly trove inside the car when he was stopped at 2:30 a.m. at Miller Avenue and Almonte Boulevard.

mill-valley-arrest mvpd-photo

Zhang has been booked into county jail on possession of a boobytrap and other weapons charges. He was being held on $500,000 bail.

Investigators said Mill Valley police Cpl. Michael Puccetti stopped the car because it had a malfunctioning headlamp.

Puccetti noticed some of the suspicious items and searched the vehicle. During the search, he found the stockpile of weapons and a mask.