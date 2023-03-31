Watch CBS News
Crime

San Leandro man arrested in Mill Valley with weapons cache, booby trap device

/ CBS San Francisco

PIX Now -- Friday morning headlines from the KPIX newsroom
PIX Now -- Friday morning headlines from the KPIX newsroom 08:28

MILL VALLEY -- A 28-year-old San Leandro man was in custody after an early Thursday morning traffic stop in Mill Valley uncovered a cache of weapons and a booby trap device inside his vehicle.

Mill Valley police have not revealed why Zhanjian Zhang had the deadly trove inside the car when he was stopped at 2:30 a.m. at Miller Avenue and Almonte Boulevard.

mill-valley-arrest-mvpd-photo.jpg
mill-valley-arrest mvpd-photo

Zhang has been booked into county jail on possession of a boobytrap and other weapons charges. He was being held on $500,000 bail.

Investigators said Mill Valley police Cpl. Michael Puccetti stopped the car because it had a malfunctioning headlamp.

Puccetti noticed some of the suspicious items and searched the vehicle. During the search, he found the stockpile of weapons and a mask.

First published on March 31, 2023 / 7:27 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.