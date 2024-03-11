San Leandro homicide suspect sought; Sheriff's Office releases surveillance images

The Alameda County Sheriff's Office has released images of a man who is a suspect in a homicide that occurred in unincorporated San Leandro last month.

A woman was killed and a man was left wounded after being shot in the roadway of East 14th Street near 151st Avenue on Feb. 9.

Sheriff's deputies, officers from the San Leandro Police Department and medical services arrived around 9:47 p.m. to find a 47-year-old male and a 40-year-old woman with a mobility impairment suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both victims received emergency medical assistance at the scene and were then transported to a local area hospital, but the woman succumbed to her injuries and did not survive. After a preliminary investigation, police say the shooting occurred during a verbal dispute between the suspect and the victims.

Surveillance images of a suspect being sought in a fatal shooting in San Leandro on Feb. 9. Alameda County Sheriff's Office

The Sheriff's Office released pictures of the man wanted for questioning about the shooting. He is Black, between 5-feet-8 and 5-feet-11 inches tall with an average build and a mustache. He was seen wearing a ring on his right finger and a lanyard around his neck, which appeared to have a cellphone, keys and possibly an ID badge attached. His tri-colored backpack is grey and black with orange straps and he has a black wallet that is marked with a white or grey crest or sticker in the center.

The suspect is believed to have ties to the San Leandro area.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact investigators at 510-667-3636 or the anonymous tip line at 510-667-3622.

