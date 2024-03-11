Stockton man arrested in killing of San Leandro gas station clerk

SAN LEANDRO – A man from the Central Valley was arrested Friday and has been charged with murder in connection with the death of a gas station clerk in San Leandro last month.

According to police, 40-year-old Dennis Lee is accused of killing 78-year-old Wadih Badran, a clerk at the Speedway gas station at 14880 East 14th Street.

On the afternoon of Feb. 22, officers were called to the station on reports of a man suffering head injuries. Officers found Badran, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses told police that the suspect and victim were in a dispute after Lee was found loitering behind the gas station. During the confrontation, Lee came up behind the victim and shoved him into a pole, causing head and neck trauma that proved to be fatal.

Lee fled the scene by running into a nearby neighborhood.

During the investigation, officers said they used surveillance video, footage from public safety cameras and forensic evidence to find the suspect.

On Friday, officers and San Joaquin County sheriff's deputies located Lee near his Stockton home. Search warrants were also executed at his home and at his parents' home in Castro Valley, which they said yielded clothing worn during the incident and two illegally possessed firearms.

Police said that Lee was charged by the Alameda County District Attorney's Office with murder and weapons violations.

According to jail records, Lee is being held at the Santa Rita Jail in Dublin. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday.

Anyone with additional information about the case is asked to contact Detective C. Pricco of the San Leandro Police Department at 510-577-3244. Tips can be submitted anonymously by calling 510-577-3278 or by texting 888777, keyword "TipSLPolice."