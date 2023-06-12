Fatal crash closes stretch of major roadway in San Leandro

SAN LEANDRO -- Police in San Leandro asked the public to avoid the area of Davis and Preda Streets Monday morning as a fatal vehicle collision was investigated.



Davis Street between Orchard Avenue and Pierce Avenue was closed in both directions following the wreck at about 4 a.m.



Police asked drivers to avoid the area until at least 7 a.m.



Marina Boulevard was a suggested alternate route to Interstate 880 during the closure.