Fatal crash closes stretch of major roadway in San Leandro
SAN LEANDRO -- Police in San Leandro asked the public to avoid the area of Davis and Preda Streets Monday morning as a fatal vehicle collision was investigated.
Davis Street between Orchard Avenue and Pierce Avenue was closed in both directions following the wreck at about 4 a.m.
Police asked drivers to avoid the area until at least 7 a.m.
Marina Boulevard was a suggested alternate route to Interstate 880 during the closure.
